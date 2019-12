Celebrate the New Year at a new axe-throwing bar in Knoxville.

Craft Axe-Throwing will officially open on Dec. 31, 2019 at 119 West 5th Avenue Suite 150, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917.

The facility will include 11 axe-throwing lanes and a bar with multiple HDTV's.

According to Facebook post by Craft Axe-Throwing, the first 50 guests will receive a free Craft Axe t-shirt.

