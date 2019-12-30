Ring in the New Year in Gatlinburg

Sevier County is getting ready to ring in the new year with fireworks, live entertainment and a ball drop.

On Monday, crews from Pyro Shows were on top the Gatlinburg Space Needle installing the thousands of fireworks that’ll shoot off at the stroke of midnight. The huge LED ball that will drop to signal the new year is already in place.

The Baney family came last year to try something new for New Year’s Eve. They’ve returned for what they hope is a new family tradition.

“We were trying to find something new to do. Less with the spending of money on the kids and more of making memories type stuff. So NYC didn’t seem like the most family friendly thing,” said Kim Baney. “More memories, things they remember they did together as a family. No so much things that were bought for them around the holidays, but something they enjoy doing as kids.”

Ober Gatlinburg is busy planning for a NYE party on top of the mountain. The ski lodge will host a party for the new year for the first time in several years.

“We used to have one a long time ago up at Ober so we’re excited to bring it back. We do have some commemorative glasses, some champagne glasses that you can keep if you do come,” said Kate Barido, Ober Gatlinburg. “Right now it is the busiest time for Ober Gatlinburg and Sevier County as a whole. You know when you come to the area you have to expect some longer times some longer wait times.”

Barido says if you time it right, you can watch the fireworks on the Aerial Tramway. A $65 ticket to the event will get you a round trip.

