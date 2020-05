Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies announced that they will be reopening Friday, May 22.

The attraction will be open daily with new hours of operation being from 9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m.

They have also released a list of rules on their site to align with CDC guidelines for reopening. Those can be found by clicking here, and navigating to the "COVID-19 Updates" section on the site.

