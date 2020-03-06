Ripley's Aquarium offering teachers' deal this weekend

Ripley's Aquarium is offering a deal to teachers this weekend.

On March 7 and March 8, teachers, plus one guest, will get in free. They hope that teachers will be able to learn about hands-on learning at the aquarium.

A Knoxville school had a chance to visit Ripley’s Aquarium Friday for some hands-on learning about sharks.

The students from Emerald Academy toured shark bay and got an up-close and personal look at one of the smaller sharks at the aquarium.

Ripley’s educated the students on the size of sharks, what they eat and also how pollution in our waterways can hurt animals like sharks.

Ashley Miller has been with Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies for six years educating the kids. “We find it very important to teach to students not only the parents and general public just about the message of how important our oceans are and how important the world is and what we can do to make the world a better place.”

Erica Anderson, Dean of Scholars for Emerald Academy Grades K-12, said this is a good chance for these students to learn about some they may not find at home.

“We want them to understand that there’s a bigger world outside of Knoxville and the areas that they live in and understand the role they play now as scholars and as they will play as adults and the lives of our ecosystems and things of that nature.”

School staff can get in free with one guest but must bring a current pay stub to get the deal.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.