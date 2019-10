Looking for some spooky fun in Sevier County?

Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies hosts its annual Halloween Trick or Treat Kickoff Karnival on Oct. 31.

A release from the aquarium said the event is happening on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the plaza of the aquarium.

There will be games, prizes and a costume contest.

The aquarium is located at Traffic Light #5, 88 River Road in Gatlinburg.

