Road closure starts Monday in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge will have road closures on Teaster Lane starting Monday morning.

Pigeon Forge announced that Northbound Teaster Lane will be closed starting January 27th through January 30th. Traffic will be detoured to Jake Thomas Road.

Southbound lane closures will happen on January 29th and 30th. Traffic will be detoured through the Event Center Parking Lot.

The closure is needed as crews install a new pedestrian bridge at the LeConte Center.

Partial and full closures will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday. The city is asking people to look for a different route.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.