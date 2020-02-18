Tennessee road collapses after landslide

Officials said a portion of Glendale Road collapsed after a landslide in Hardin County.

The Hardin County Fire Department released photos of the condition of the road on Monday compared to the conditions of the road at 10 a.m. Tuesday after it collapsed.

Officials said the road will be permanently closed as the Hardin County Highway Department investigates.

Two homes on Chalk Bluff in the area of Glendale Road collapsed after a landslide on Sunday.

