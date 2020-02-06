Roads closed for flooding across East Tennessee

Multiple roads in Knox County are closed due to flooding all across East Tennessee.

Sevier County reported eight roads flooded accross the county as of 6:50 a.m.

at 6:30 a.m. Blount County reported 16 roads closed. Monroe reported 15 to 15- 20.

Morgan County reported eight roads closed at 6:50 a.m.

Anderson County rescue crews said a water main break on Lake City Highway at Carrol Hollow Road is causing issued. A water rescue was underway at Mountain Road just before 7 a.m. 6-9 roads were closed due to flooding the county.

Roane County reported four roads closed.

Jellico Crews said they were checking on someone who would not answer their phone at a home in a flooded area on North Highway 25 just after 7 a.m.

Loudon County crews reported several roads flooded with a lot of hig water all around the county.

Cocke County officials said flooding was causing issues on the roads all across the county, but could not say a specific number of roads affected.

