Roane Co. man dies after crash in Oak Ridge

Investigators said a 28-year-old Roane County man died following a crash on August 21.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said Dylan Young was traveling north on State Route 95 when his SUV left the roadway and struck a tree south of Bethel Valley Road at around 9:40 p.m.

Police said Young sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead ad the scene.

The road was shut down for about four hours during the investigation.

No one else was in Young's vehicle.

