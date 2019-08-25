Roane Co. woman plans cemetery clean-up

Roane County community members came together on Sunday morning to clean up an old overgrown cemetery near Whites Creek Baptist Church.

Melissa Beck saw that the cemetery had grass growing up knee high and decided to take to Facebook. She posted to the social media site asking people to donate their time and lawn care equipment.

A local landscaping company saw the post and showed up with weed-whackers, rakes, and leaf blowers to contribute to the clean-up. In addition the the professionals, 12-15 people from all over Roane County stopped by to lend a helping hand.

Beck says she would often pass by the cemetery located on the side of the southbound lane of highway 75 in Rockman. One day she stopped and began to clean up the place, when she noticed the hundreds of tiny grave-markings underneath the mess.

" I thought there was just the bigger headstones in the front of the cemetery, and as I started cleaning up around those with my weed-whacker, I saw that the headstones go back beyond what I could see." said Beck.

None of the volunteers had any family buried in the cemetery, they simply came out to help make a difference in the community.

"Its really amazing", said Rockwood community member Darryl Meadows. "They really don't have any ties in the area, if any ,and they saw it on Facebook and came in really fast and that is huge."

Beck said she was overwhelmed with joy at the turn out and is already planning more events to better the community with her new-found friends.

"I just really want people to take pride in where they live in again." said Beck.