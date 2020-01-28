Roane County Schools cancel multiple sporting events due to illness

Roane County Schools announced Tuesday they will close for the rest of the week due to illness.

School officials said due to the high number of students, staff and bus drivers out for illness, the school district will be closed from Wednesday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Jan. 31.

The school will still allow sporting events to continue Tuesday night but will cancel all high school games for the remainder of the week.

School officials said middle school teams that are in tournaments will be allowed to play throughout the rest of the week.

The Sectional Middle School Tournament at Harriman High School will continue as scheduled, beginning Saturday morning.

Parents are asked to refer to their children's coach or school for questions.

