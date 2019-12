A fire in Loudon, Tennessee has left one family without a home on Christmas Day.

According to loved ones, everyone is safe, and the Red Cross has been notified.

East Roane County Fire Department does not know how the fire at 199 Powell Drive started early Christmas morning.

Red Cross officials said they met with the family and helped them find a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

