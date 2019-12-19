"This man took my childhood:" Roane Co. man sentenced to 81 years for child rape

A Roane County man was sentenced to 81 years in prison for child rape, the District Attorney General announced.

On December 19, William Eric Brownlow was sentenced to 81 years in prison on three counts of rape of a child.

ADA Alyson Kennedy read the victim's impact statement. According to the release from the DA, the victim wrote, "I felt like I have been behind bars...This man took my childhood. It's something I can never get back."

According to the release, the case moved Kennedy's trial partner, ADA Jed Bassett, to tears.

