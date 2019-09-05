Roane County park to open after coal ash health concerns

After months of waiting, Roane County residents had a sigh of relief after they heard the results of testing at the Swan Pond Sports Complex.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation have been testing the soil at the park since May over health concerns related to the 2008 coal ash spill.

Results released Thursday, September 5th, show there was less than 1% of coal ash in the soil.

State officials tested 35 locations across the complex and nearby Lakeshore Park. With these results, they recommended re-opening the complex. It was locked up during the summer, and kids could not use the soccer fields.

"It answers a community question. The community has been through a lot in the past ten years, and recently they questioned the recreation areas," Joseph George, an environmental health assessor with the Department of Health, said.

State officials tested soil from zero to three inches below the grass.

The county decided to test the complex after coal ash cleanup workers won a lawsuit related to health concerns in the same area.

TVA provided the property, which sits next to the Kingston Fossil Plant, to Roane County under a license agreement.

In a statement, TVA said "The site is intended for public use and enjoyment by the people of Roane County and beyond. This is an important venue for Roane County.

While the park was closed for testing, TVA took over maintenance.

"TVA informed Roane County that it will temporarily take over maintenance of the property in order to preserve it for the purpose it is intended. Based on results of our testing at the site, we are comfortable with maintaining the property."

With the state's recommendation, the county will take over maintenance and it will re-open in time for fall sports.

