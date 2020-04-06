Roane County pastor spreads joy for drivers

A Roane County pastor is offering something many people need right now, a reason to smile.

Helen Wallace said she was driving down Highway 70 when she saw a man standing at the side of the road near Kingston Elementary School.

Wallace said the man, known as Pastor Poppy Freeman, was waving at everyone and smiling at drivers who passed by.

"If you're out that way give him a yell & a wave," she said. "Bless his heart he's giving us something some of us haven't had in a while--a smile."

Wallace shared pictures of Freeman standing next to the road with a church off in the distance behind him.

