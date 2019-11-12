Lawsuit accuses TVA of covering up leaks of toxic chemicals, demands medical program

A Roane County woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. after she says the 2008 coal ash spill contaminated and polluted the environment, and that TVA concealed leaks of toxic chemicals.

Margie Delozier, the plaintiff in the suit, alleges the toxic chemicals from the spill polluted the groundwater and deposited coal ash dust onto her private property which had negative effects on her health, safety and welfare.

The suit also alleges the spill caused a negative economic impact on a "county-wide scale that was enhanced by fraud and other conduct."

The lawsuit accuses TVA of concealing new radiation and arsenic leaks and poisonous particulate matter that has been inhaled by Roane County citizens.

The plaintiff is seeking damages in the form of sufficient funds to support medical monitoring program for residents who may have been exposed to the toxic chemicals, funds to pay for a blood test program, and monetary damages to compensate for "the loss of use and enjoyment of their properties caused by the Defendants' conduct."

In addition, the suit seeks punitive damages "in an amount sufficient to deter the defendants' similar wrongful conduct in the future," and a mandatory testing protocol that would require TVA to test private properties for the presence of heavy metals.

