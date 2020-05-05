Roane County vet clinic uses humor to remind people they're open

A local veterinary clinic used some "Tiger King"-related humor to remind people that, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they're open and working to keep you and your pets safe.

"Tiger King," if you haven't heard, is a documentary about a host of characters who run facilities with big cats. One of them, Carole Baskin, has become the subject of many rumors after the documentary revealed her husband disappeared.

The Animal Medical Center of Roane County got some laughs with their sign, which says, "We are still here unlike Carole Baskins husband."

Veterinary assistant Kayla Pressley posted the picture of the sign and said she wants people to know that the facility is open and taking patients.

"We are trying our best to keep ourselves and our clients as healthy as possible while continuing outstanding patient care. We are practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands constantly," she said.

She added that they are "lucky to have the sweetest patients in the world to help us get through the day during these difficult times."

For more information about the clinic, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

