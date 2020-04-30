Roane State allowing 'limited access' for testing beginning May 4

Roane State Community College will begin allowing "limited access" to four locations beginning May 4 for testing.

Roane State Community College campuses and facilities have been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most classes transitioned online after that date and will continue in an online format for the rest of the spring semester.

The college said, however, that there were some programs that have been unable to complete their requirements online. "In order to hold the affected classes and skills testing in person, Roane State is permitting extremely limited access to four locations beginning Monday, May 4," according to a release.

Roane State said only campus locations in Oak Ridge, Roane County, Knox and Clinton will be open, and only certain buildings and areas will be accessible.

"Roane State has implemented specific guidance under this plan in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow those who must return to campus to do so safely. Guidelines include daily wellness screenings for everyone as they enter campus buildings, face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning of facilities, limits on the number of people per classroom and physical distancing," the release said.

The college said those who need to be on campus have been contacted directly. If you have not been contacted, you will not be granted access to campus.

