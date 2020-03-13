Roane State extends spring break, moves classes online

Roane State Community College announced on Friday that it is extending spring break for students through March 22 in response to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Faculty and staff will transition to online classes and working from home on March 23 through at least March 29.

Campuses will be open to essential personnel only during this time.

All campus events between March 16 and March 29 will be canceled.

