Roane State Community College to offer virtual counseling to students

Roane State Community College is offering virtual counseling sessions to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school switched to an online platform after closing campus due to coronavirus concerns.

“We’re seeing more anxiety and stress-related issues for students,” said Roane State Dean of Students Lisa Steffensen. “To help support students through this transition, we have been offering Virtual Student Support groups one to two times a week.”

Dr. Steffensen said around 25 students have been participating in sessions.

“Transitioning to online classes hasn’t been easy for many of our students,” she said. Some students are still working in jobs where they’re deemed “essential employees” and are balancing their school work with those jobs.

The dean added that there has been a slight increase in the number of students who need help with accommodations – likely due to the shift to online learning – while counseling numbers remain consistent.

