Jonathan Cain announces Gatlinburg performance

Singer/ songwriter Jonathan Cain announced a Gatlinburg performance on Friday, February, 28.

Cain is known for his work with Journey, The Babys and Bad English.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about this year’s expansion of Tennessee Songwriters Week, and honored to have artists like Jonathan Cain come to our great town of Gatlinburg to tell stories and share music,” said Mark Adams, CEO/President Gatlinburg CVB. “Cain has influenced several of the hits many of us are familiar with, and we can’t wait to celebrate his contributions to the world of music during his show.”

Cain is a talented American musician, singer and songwriter who contributed to Journey’s rise to chart-topping success, composing and playing piano for hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and being the sole composer of “Faithfully,” in addition to appearing on roughly 13 other Journey albums. He was also part of the bands Bad English and The Babys, and his current work is primarily Christian rock. Cain was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey in April 2017.