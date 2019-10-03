Rock climber falls from cliff at Obed Scenic River area

A woman was hospitalized Thursday after she reportedly fell from a cliff near the Obed Scenic River area in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the woman was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries, but she was alert when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said the woman was rock climbing at the Lilly Bluffs Overhang when she fell between 45 and 60 feet. She was about 35-years-old.

