Rockwood Police: 19-year-old found shot to death

Rockwood police said a 19-year-old man died in a shooting Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting on 205 South Ridge Ave., in Rockwood just after midnight.

When Rockwood police arrived at the home they said they found a young male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they attempted CPR but 19-year-old George Fleagle died on location at the home.

Police said several other young adults were at the home when the shooting occurred.

The shooting still under investigation by Rockwood police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

