Rocky Top Harley-Davidson ranks No. 1 worldwide

Rocky Top Harley-Davidson earned the Platinum Bar & Shield Circle of Distinction Award for 2019 and ranked number one worldwide.

The award, presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Company, is given to the top five Harley-Davidson dealerships in the U.S.

"We're proud to present this high honor to Scott Madduc and Steve Ownby in recognition of the many ways Rocky Top Harley-Davidson delivers personal freedom to Harley-Davidson riders day in and day out," David Cotteleer, vice president and managing director for U.S., Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “Strong, passionate dealers like Scott and Steve are who inspire new people to take their first steps toward riding and offer long-time riders the quality service they expect and deserve, are big reasons why Harley-Davidson has been a respected, recognized brand for over 116 years.”

The Bar & Shield Circle of Excellence Award is an annual recognition and is Harley-Davidson’s premier dealer award program. Scott Maddux previously won the award two years ago with another one of his dealerships, Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Maryville, TN.

Rocky Top Harley-Davidson has been in business in the Pigeon Forge area since 2007.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.