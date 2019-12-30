Rocky Top Recap: Gator Bowl Day Two

On Monday, the Vols got their second day of practice in, plus a few other fun activities, as they prepare for the Gator Bowl.

Tennessee football practices in Jacksonville as they prepare for the Gator Bowl. / Source: (WVLT)

UT is preparing for the 75th edition of the Gator Bowl against an 8-4 Indiana squad that arrived on Saturday.

The Vols are practicing at the University of Florida. On the first day of practice, the Vols appeared to be a bit laid back, but they still have the game in mind and have enjoyed getting the chance to recover and get their strength back.

On Monday, the WVLT Sports team spoke to QB Jarrett Guarantano, who had been wearing a brace on his left hand, who said, "It [his hand] feels a lot better, a lot more mobile."

Practices "actually get the whole team better" he said and added that the team hoped for a "W."

The Vols have been able to win the past couple times the team has been in Florida.

Besides practice, the Vols got to eat at the Mayport naval base and were able to ">tour two ships, the U.S.S. Billings and the U.S.S. Indianapolis.

