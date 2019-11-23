'Neighbor shot my boyfriend,' says Rocky Top woman

Rocky Top police are on the scene of an incident on Willow Lane. / (WVLT)
Updated: Sat 9:44 AM, Nov 23, 2019

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A Rocky Top woman said her boyfriend was pronounced dead at the Powell Tennova Hospital after a shooting Saturday morning.

Rocky Top police confirmed officers are on the scene of an incident on Willow Lane in Rocky Top.

WVLT crews talked to a homeowner at the address who said an incident between her boyfriend and a neighbor reportedly led to a shooting. The woman said her boyfriend was allegedly shot at least four times.

