Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick coming to Tennessee during 2020 tour

Updated: Tue 11:47 AM, Jan 07, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Rod Stewart will make a stop in Tennessee with Cheap Trick on his 2020 tour.

Stewart will make a stop at Bridgestone Arena on August 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The 21-city North American tour will kick off in Cleveland on July 21 and end in Chicago on Sept. 5.

Stewart recently made headlines after he and his son were reportedly involved in an incident at a show in Florida on New Year's Eve. Stewart and his son were charged with simple battery.

