Rodent activity increases in New Orleans amid coronavirus outbreak

Officials with the City of New Orleans are working to get rid of rodents that are getting more active in the French Quarter, as more and more people stay home and avoid the area due to COVID-19.

WVUE reported that city officials believe fewer people and a lack of food in the Quarter may be causing increased activity among rodents.

Officials told WVUE that crews will carry out rodent abatement work starting Monday. Director of the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said it is important to control the rodent population at this time because the potential for health risk is there.

“We’re coming around and we’re baiting the drains, the storm drains for rodents, and so now unfortunately a lot of the restaurants are either closed or working in limited fashion,” Claudia Riegel said. “So a lot of the trash that would normally be in the French Quarter or other commercial areas are no more, it’s not being generated, as well as many of the trash cans you see are pretty much empty and so unfortunately what’s happening is a lot of these rodents are looking for an alternative food source.”

Riegel told WVUE that while crews were out they would be practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WVUE. All rights reserved.