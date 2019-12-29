Rodgers, Higgins help lead Clemson back to title game

It’s always great to see your area athletes do well and that’s just what Amari Rodgers, a former Knoxville Catholic standout and Tee Higgins from Oak Ridge are doing.

Rodgers, the son of VFL and current Vols assistant coach Tee Martin caught a key pass going for 38 yards in Clemson’s game-winning drive against Ohio State.

Despite getting hurt early in the national semifinal against the Buckeye’s, an injury that would force him to leave the game, Higgins would return in the second half to catch four passes for 33 yards, including a successful two-point conversion.

Martin was unable to be with his son in Phoenix. Martin told WVLT, ” I’m with the team. We had practice today then travel. Missed the game.”

Tee, who arrived in Jacksonville with the Tennessee foot all team Saturday night, was down about not seeing his son play and hoped the Tigers would get the win.

Well, they did and he’ll get to be there in person when Clemson plays for yet another national title on January 13th.

Martin and the Vols begin Gator Bowl practice in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon leading up to the big game against Indiana on Thursday night.

