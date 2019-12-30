Rogersville teen found dead near home

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing juvenile was found near his home in Rogersville.

Seanquvias Maurice Howard was found in a pond by a family member on LeLand Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said no foul is being suspected, and his body is being sent to the Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office said no other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.