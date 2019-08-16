Roller coaster lovers get thrills at Dollywood

August 16 was National Roller Coaster day, and people get thrills at Dollywood.

Dollywood is home to nine roller coasters, including the world's fastest wooden coaster and their new one, Dragon Flyer.

"It's the way to do something that's really scary to me. But I know in my head I'm safe, so I can always jump on and know I'm going to have a great time and get this exhilaration and this rush, but it's not jumping out of an airplane, because that's way too scary for me," said Elizabeth Ringas, ACE.

The American Coaster Enthusiasts, ACE, is the world's largest group of coaster lovers. They said their mission is to help the parks preserve the history of roller coasters.

"I always knew when I was a kid I was a little out of the norm, I loved them a little too much. As a teenager my friends would be sitting on the bench waiting on me, and I'm like I wore ya'll out? I'm like the park isn't closed," she added.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.