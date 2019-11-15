Rotary gathers $500,000 donation to knock out polio

The #EndPolioNow campaign got a half-million-dollar boost from a Rotary Club effort in East Tennessee. Club members gathered Tuesday at the Crown Plaza to celebrate.'

Presenting the $500,000 check was franchise owner Dave Baumgartner with Dunkin' Donuts. He helped organize a special event on World Polio Day to sell purple pinkie donuts at his restaurants. Baumgartner said the huge fundraiser grew with matching funds from a global foundation.

"With a lot of hard work from a lot of people and some great partners with Rotary supporting it and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Tripling it."

Rotary District Governor Greg Maciolek said although polio is nearly wiped out, it still exists in some places. "But we still immunize 400 million children a year until we can eliminate the disease, so we need $900 million a year."

Maciolek said the East Tennessee area has six Rotary Clubs and is planning to start another club soon. The groups support vaccination drives globally as well as local efforts such as literacy for young children.

