Roundabout could replace intersection at Broadway and Hall of Fame

Knox County Commissioners on Wednesday heard a proposal to potentially replace a busy North Knoxville intersection with a roundabout.

A majority of citizens in attendance at the meeting to discuss the intersection of Hall of Fame and Broadway voted in favor of the roundabout as the solution for the area.

Two other alternative "T-intersection" types also received two votes each, according to city engineer Jim Hagerman.

Hagerman said the vote means there is a clear preference for the roundabout by the public, and the city is most likely to pursue the roundabout option.

According to a presentation given at the meeting, several stakeholders approved of the proposal including the Broadway Corridor Task Force, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, Knox Area Transit, the Fourth and Gill neighborhood, the Old North Knox neighborhood and TDOT.

Presenters said the goals of the project include making the intersection safer for traffic and pedestrians, accommodating commuter traffic to I-40 and balancing the needs of all users.

The plan also includes a proposed pedestrian bridge at Glenwood and Luttrell.

