Royal courtiers chart path for Harry and Meghan's independence

Queen Elizabeth II has moved quickly to take control of the crisis surrounding the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to distance themselves from the royal family.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)

Officials representing all sides of the family - the monarch, Prince Charles, Princes William and Harry and Meghan are meeting. They will sort out a future role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.

In the meantime, Meghan has returned to Canada, where she and Harry spent the Christmas holidays. Harry and Meghan faced a barrage of criticism for their announcement from the British press.

