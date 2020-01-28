Resurfacing on I-640 scheduled for 2021

2021 is when TDOT expects to resurface the 10 mile I-640 corridor.

"Since it was put in in the early 80s, I have traveled 640," said Gary Nichols, a Powell resident.

East Tennesseans have been driving interstate 640 for more than three decades.

"I love getting on 640 because you're getting around Knoxville. And it was a smooth, smooth ride no issues--Until again that heavy truck traffic," explained Nichols reflecting back on how things were, "There's more trucks on the road now than ever before. So it's just deteriorated that section of the interstate."

TDOT said they have crews filling the potholes regularly.

"I think the patchwork helps for a certain period of time," said Nichols.

But some drivers still get flats.

"It's typical to see one or two people on the side of the road with busted tires," said Barry Stratton, a LaFollette resident.

TDOT said parts of 640 were resurfaced in 2013 and 2014, but a typical interstate resurfacing lifespan is 10-12 years.

However, higher truck volume can deteriorate the roads sooner.

"Unless you can get in the inside fast lane, where the big trucks don't roll, then it's pretty smooth. But other than that it's pretty dangerous," said Nichols.

It won't be until 2021 when the corridor gets fully resurfaced.

"You've really got to pay attention. I mean I kind of know where a lot of the holes are, but it kind of changes every day, too," said Stratton.

TDOT said they've gotten about 100 phone calls about the pot holes in the past couple months, which is more than normal.

The TDOT spokesperson said it's because of the higher than average rainfall amount the area has had.

