The South Knoxville Alliance and Shangri La Therapeutic Acadamey of Riding are hosting the annual Run with the Goats Event.

Run with the goats event in South Knoxville / Source: (WVLT)

Proceeds from the event will benefit STAR.

It's happening Sunday, September 30 from 1 to 3 at STAR in South Knoxville.

Registration costs:

Aug 15 - Sept. 29: $30

Day of Event: $35

Mini Madness: $10/ guest

$5/ vehicle for non-participants

Learn more about registration on the STAR website.