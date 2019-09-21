Runners, walkers raise $200K+ towards ending childhood cancer

Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers laced up their sneakers to help end childhood cancer Saturday.

The annual St. Jude Run Walk kicked off at World's Fair Park. The event raised money for Memphis-based St. Jude Hospital.

Organizers said even though the hospital is in West Tennessee, it helps children right here in East Tennessee as well.

"They share all the research with any hospital that has to do with children for free," Robyn Dempsey, the committee co-chair for the event, said.

This year's event raised more than $240,000 for the cause. It was the eighth annual event, but the first time it was held at World's Fair Park. In the past, the 5k was at Chilhowee Park.

Several families of St. Jude's children were also there.

"When you meet one of the families, you don't even realize anything is going on. Unfortunately, we've had families that have lost a child and they are still so involved," Dempsey said.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%. You can still donate to the cause here.

