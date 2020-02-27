Rural Metro investigating North Knox County house fire

Officials with Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire Thursday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the home on the 6000 block of Langston Drive, a bedroom was heavily involved with fire extending to the attic.

Rural Metro crews said they made an aggressive attack but the house sustained substantial damage.

No injuries were reported and all residents were evacuated before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

