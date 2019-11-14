Rural Metro Fire knocks down flames at auto repair business

Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire at Miller Bros. Auto Repair around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived they found heavy flames on the front side of the building extending into the garage area.

Firefighters had to force their way into the fenced in yard and into the locked building.

The business is located 7123 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

No one was at the business at the time of the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.