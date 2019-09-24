"Large brush fire" out, homeowner taken to hospital

Rural Metro reported a large brush fire crews were battling on Tuesday afternoon is out.

Crews responded to the 10 to 12 acre fire near Foust Hollow Road and Salem Church Road on September 24.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said a man who is believed to be the property owner attempted to fight the fire before crews arrived. The man complained of chest pains and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Rural Metro said the exact cause of the fire is not known, but dry conditions did not help the situation.

