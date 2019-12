Rural Metro Fire Department was called out around 3:00 a.m. this morning to put out a house fire in west Knox County.

When firefighters arrived at 1625 Clearbrook Dr. they found a fire in the laundry room and quickly put it out.

Fire officials say while the flames didn't spread widely, there is a lot of smoke damage. One person inside made it out safely and The Red Cross was called in to assist.

