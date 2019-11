Rural Metro fire crews responded to a reported house fire early Saturday morning on the 10000 block of Old Rutledge Pike.

Officials said crews arrived on the scene around 3:10 a.m. and quickly found heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, according to reports.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

