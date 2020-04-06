Rural Metro investigating North Knox County Fire

Rural Metro Fire Department is investigating a North Knoxville house fire that happened Monday afternoon.

The department responded to a report of a house fire at 9120 Draper Cemetery Rd. around 1:10 pm Monday.

Upon arrival, the house was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters were ordered to extinguish the flames with a defensive attack.

According to fire officials one person was inside the home and was able to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

