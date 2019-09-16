Rural Metro responds to Farragut Fire

Rural Metro fire was called to battle a condo fire Monday afternoon.

It happened at 550 Lost Tree Lane in Farragut.

When crews arrived at the scene they found flames coming from the back of a 12 unit condo building.

Crews were able to contain the fire to two units, but other surrounding condos did sustain smoke damage.

Four people were evuacuated from the units affected by fire, and several other people and animals from surrounding units as a precaution. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

