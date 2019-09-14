Rural Metro responds to North Knox house fire

A house fire was reported at 1801 Cherrybrook Dr. in Knoxville Saturday evening.

Rural Metro responded to the report around 6 pm. The first crews on the scene reported there was heavy fire in the upstairs bedroom. All occupants were evacuated prior to their arrival.

The room where the fire started received a large amount of fire damage and the rest of the house was affected by smoke damage.

At the time of the release, several animals had been rescued but some were still unaccounted for.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but the owner did state that the fire was coming from an outlet in one of the bedrooms.

