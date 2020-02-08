Rural Metro responds to house fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday morning in Knox County.

Rural Metro announced on social media that crews were working a house fire at 1712 Woodpoint Drive at around 9 a.m.

The organization asked citizens to avoid the area.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire at 1712 Woodpoint Dr. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/1VETPvjWyq — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) February 8, 2020

