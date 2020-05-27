One person dead following serious car accident in Strawberry Plains

One person is dead after a car accident in Knox County Wednesday night.

Rural Metro said they responded to a serious two-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Strawberry Plains on Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Lane.

Knox County Rescue squad responded to the scene, as well.

Rural Metro said crews had to cut victims out of the vehicles and there were serious injuries.

UPDATE: Unfortunately we have one confirmed fatality in the accident on Strawberry Plains Pike. pic.twitter.com/RlACYuq4Yx — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 28, 2020

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a serious, 2 car accident at 5824 Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Ln. Cutting victims from the vehicles and injuries are serious. Please use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/M4cBiADkSk — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 28, 2020

