One person dead following serious car accident in Strawberry Plains

Police lights / Source: Oak Ridge Police Department
Updated: Wed 11:23 PM, May 27, 2020

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) -- One person is dead after a car accident in Knox County Wednesday night.

Rural Metro said they responded to a serious two-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Strawberry Plains on Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Lane.

Knox County Rescue squad responded to the scene, as well.

Rural Metro said crews had to cut victims out of the vehicles and there were serious injuries.


