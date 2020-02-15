Rural Metro responds to West Knox chimney fire

Firefighters with Rural Metro responded to a chimney fire at a house on Birch Run Lane at 9:14 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, there was no threat to the main part of the West Knox home.

A ladder truck was used to put out the flames. The family was home at the time, but firefighters said neighbors spotted the flames and warned them.

The chimney took on minor damage and no one was injured. Rural metro said the family was back in the home Friday night.

With the colder temperatures, fire officials warn residents not to leave a fire in your fireplace overnight. They also ask people to use caution with heaters and keep safe distances from furniture.