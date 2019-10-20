Rural Metro: No injuries after West Knox Co. apartment fire

At 4:30 p.m., Rural Metro responded to an apartment fire on Woodpark Lane in West Knox County on Oct. 20.

Investigators arrived on scene and observed fire coming from the chimney at the roof. Crews used less than 750 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries.

Rural Metro said the flu pipe was not connected to the fireplace and cautioned residents about regularly cleaning their chimneys. Crews said the exact cause is under investigation.

"Just another.reason to have your chimney cleaned and inspected annually before you start burning in it. We encourage that and changing your smoke detector batteries before fire season actually starts," Rural Metro said.

