Family, small baby escape North Knoxville house fire

Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a North Knoxville residence.

According to RMFD, the right side of the house was engulfed in flames, extending into the attic when firefighters arrived at 7625 Blueberry Rd. around 7:29 p.m. Saturday.

Residents inside the home, including a small baby, self-evacuated prior to crews arriving at the home. Red Cross is reportedly assisting the family.

No injuries were reported, and authorities don't suspect foul play was involved.

